Barcelona president Joan Laporta drops major hint over Lionel Messi's potential return

“Messi is the greatest player in history. He has been the most important player in Barca’s history, although I have to be careful in what I say, as Messi is a PSG player and I have to respect that,” said the Barca president

Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Friday opened the door for a possible return to the club for Leo Messi.

Messi is out of contract with PSG this summer. Laporta insisted that the 35-year-old (who will be 36 in June) Messi “has the doors of Barca open.”

“Messi is the greatest player in history. He has been the most important player in Barca’s history, although I have to be careful in what I say, as Messi is a PSG player and I have to respect that,” said the Barca president.

Also Read: 'The cup called out to me', says Lionel Messi

Although Laporta said he needed to be “careful”, that didn’t stop Laporta from adding: “Leo knows that we have him in our hearts and he is part of our club badge.”

Laporta also looked back on Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021, when it was impossible to fit his new contract into a wage structure defined by spending limits imposed by La Liga, a Xinhua report said.

“The situation I found when I returned as president wasn’t good and I had to make a decision that I am not satisfied with. I have to find the way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barca. We will see what happens, but he knows Barca’s doors are open for him,” concluded Laporta,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever