Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Not Barcelona Xavi bizarrely claims Madrid are favourites to win Copa Clasico

Not Barcelona, Xavi bizarrely claims Madrid are favourites to win Copa Clasico

Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski

Not Barcelona, Xavi bizarrely claims Madrid are favourites to win Copa Clasico

Xavi Hernandez


Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Wednesday Real Madrid are favourites to progress from their Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final tie. 


The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. 



Also Read: Robert Lewandowski nets his 24th for Barcelona in Cadiz win


Barcelona have a seven point advantage on Madrid in La Liga, but have suffered two consecutive defeats—elimination by Manchester United in the Europa League and then a stumble against minnows Almeria. 

“It’s a strong Madrid, a Madrid that have won trophies recently, we are a team in the process of construction,” Xavi told a news conference. 

“Madrid are competing in Europe, they thrashed Liverpool at their ground, they are favourites, to be honest. We have the personality and players to hurt them too, we’ve shown it—for me it’s quite an even tie.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Robert Lewandowski fc barcelona real madrid copa del rey football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK