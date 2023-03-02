Not Barcelona, Xavi bizarrely claims Madrid are favourites to win Copa Clasico

The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez insisted Wednesday Real Madrid are favourites to progress from their Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona have a seven point advantage on Madrid in La Liga, but have suffered two consecutive defeats—elimination by Manchester United in the Europa League and then a stumble against minnows Almeria.

“It’s a strong Madrid, a Madrid that have won trophies recently, we are a team in the process of construction,” Xavi told a news conference.

“Madrid are competing in Europe, they thrashed Liverpool at their ground, they are favourites, to be honest. We have the personality and players to hurt them too, we’ve shown it—for me it’s quite an even tie.”

