Our worst game of the season: Barca boss Xavi Hernandez

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Almeria
El Bilal Toure’s fine first half strike split the teams and earned Almeria their first ever victory over Barca, inflicting only the second defeat of the league campaign on the Catalans

Xavi Hernandez


La Liga leaders Barcelona tumbled to an embarrassing 0-1 defeat here on Sunday, failing to capitalise on Real Madrid’s derby draw with Atletico to extend their advantage. 


El Bilal Toure’s fine first half strike split the teams and earned Almeria their first ever victory over Barca, inflicting only the second defeat of the league campaign on the Catalans.  



Also read: Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead


“I’m very angry because I think we played our worst game of the season,” Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez told Movistar.  “Above all in the first half, we couldn’t move the ball around, we lacked intensity, speed, on a day where we couldn’t mess up. We did not show the passion [we needed] to win the game. In the second half, yes, but they defended well.”

