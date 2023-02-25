'Magnificent night,' says Erik ten Hag after Man Utd beat Barcelona 2-1

Boss Erik ten Hag ecstatic as Man Utd beat Barcelona 2-1 and progress to Round of 16; insists team believe they can beat anyone

Man Utd’s Antony celebrates scoring the winner against Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday. Pics/Getty Images

Manchester United should fear no one in their quest to win four trophies said manager Erik Ten Hag after beating Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League 4-3 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had given Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford.

Fred equalises

But the La Liga leaders were again undone on the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.

Erik Ten Hag

“Magnificent night,” said Ten Hag, who has transformed United’s fortunes in his first season in charge. “That is another step because when you can beat Barcelona, your belief can be really strong because you are then able to beat anyone.”

The fact that two of the continent’s giants were clashing at this stage of Europe’s second tier competition was evidence that both have fallen on harder times in recent years. But United are riding the crest of a wave as they remain in the hunt for trophies on four fronts. The Red Devils could end a six-year wait for silverware when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday. But they left nothing in reserve to secure their biggest European scalp since dumping Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League last 16 in dramatic fashion in 2019.

Also Read: Barca clash worthy of a final: Manchester United manager Ten Hag

Rashford in doubt

Meanwhile, Ten Hag said on Friday he does not know whether in-form Marcus Rashford will be available for the League Cup final against Newcastle this weekend. The forward, 25, has been in sparkling form this season and helped the Red Devils beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday.

