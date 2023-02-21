Ten Hag insists Man Utd not thinking about possible Premier League title race

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Manchester
The 25-year-old is also the first United player to score in seven consecutive home league games since Wayne Rooney in 2010

United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring v Leicester on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images (right) Erik ten Hag


Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United recover from a “rubbish” start as the England forward’s double inspired a 3-0 win against Leicester as the race to buy the Old Trafford club gathers pace.


Rashford’s dream run



Rashford has scored 24 times in all competitions for United this season, the highest goal tally he has ever managed in a single campaign. Remarkably, 16 of those goals have come in 17 appearances since he returned from the World Cup in December. The 25-year-old is also the first United player to score in seven consecutive home league games since Wayne Rooney in 2010.


Rashford endured a difficult period prior to Ten Hag’s appointment last season, sparking suggestions the forward might look to leave Old Trafford. But Rashford is now United’s most influential player as he rediscovers the form that made him a teen sensation. “He’s getting in the right position, but don’t forget our team because they are team goals,” Ten Hag said.

United sit third in the table, just five points behind leaders Arsenal, after a third win in their last four league matches. Ten Hag played down his side’s hopes of catching Arsenal, who have a game in hand on United. “We don’t think about the title race. We think about the next game,” he said.

Who’ll be the new owners?

It’s fair to say there is a lot happening both on and off the field at a club that is entering the dawn of a new era. With bids from Qatar and billionaire fan Jim Ratcliffe confirmed after Friday’s deadline for initial offers, Old Trafford was already in a celebratory mood, with many fans eagerly anticipating the departure of unpopular current American owners, the Glazer family.

