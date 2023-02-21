Breaking News
Robert Lewandowski nets his 24th for Barcelona in Cadiz win

Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Champions Real Madrid’s win at Osasuna the day before pulled them closer to Xavi Hernandez’s side, who had one eye on Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


Robert Lewandowski netted his 24th Barcelona goal to help the Catalans beat Cadiz 2-0 and restore their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday. 


Also Read: Barcelona wins 11th straight game, opens 11-point lead in Spain



Champions Real Madrid’s win at Osasuna the day before pulled them closer to Xavi Hernandez’s side, who had one eye on Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford.


