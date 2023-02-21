Robert Lewandowski nets his 24th for Barcelona in Cadiz win

Champions Real Madrid’s win at Osasuna the day before pulled them closer to Xavi Hernandez’s side, who had one eye on Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Robert Lewandowski netted his 24th Barcelona goal to help the Catalans beat Cadiz 2-0 and restore their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

