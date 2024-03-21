Shakira on breakup with Gerard Pique after 11 years: 'Good not to have a husband'

After a long hiatus of seven years, Shakira finally announced her new album titled 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore) which will be out on March 22.

Shakira Pic/Instagram

It's been about two years since Shakira announced her breakup with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. The two called it quits after dating for 11 years.

In an interview with Apple Music, Shakira got candid about not getting married. She said, "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man... Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

As per reports, Shakira allegedly caught Pique cheating on her because her fruit jelly kept vanishing while she was away on business. According to her, Pique and their sons Milan and Sasha detest the fruit spread.

In June 2022, the three-time Grammy Award winner and the 35-year-old retired soccer player announced their separation. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the couple said in a statement.

The former couple recently reached a custody agreement regarding the care of their two sons, Milan and Sasha, in the wake of their split.

In the same interview, Shakira also spoke about how she broke the news to her kids. “Society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that’s a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways... But if you’re brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they’re perceiving reality as well. Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well,” said the singer.

Meanwhile, the new album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' consists of 16 tracks, eight new songs, and a remix, including seven previously released singles: 'Music Sessions Vol. 53' with Bizarrap; 'TQG' with Karol G; 'Te Felicito' with Rauw Alejandro; 'Copa Vacia' with Manuel Turizo, and more.

(With inputs from ANI)