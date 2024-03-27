Discover premium Pakistani suits: Your Eid fashion guide in Mumbai

For those who wish to get their hands on Pakistani suits for Eid, look no further. Midday.com scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai to curate an Eid fashion guide in the city of textiles

Discover a trailblazing collection of Pakistani suits in Mumbai with this fashion guide. Pic/Ziaaz Designs

Key Highlights Share:





Pakistani suits are famed for their bright colours, intricate designs & embroidery From Malad to Mohammad Ali Road, you can find a diverse variety of such suits and fabric Here is a curated guide to scour Pakistani suits in Mumbai

With only two weeks to go for Eid, Asna Azhar (29) is gearing up to scour Pakistani suits in Mumbai. The Mumbai-based fashion designer shares why these garments stand out for her: “Pakistani traditional clothing such as shalwar kameez and saree are famed for their bright colours, intricate designs and fancy embroidery. They're usually made from premium materials like silk, chiffon and cotton, and are stitched to fit to the last inch.”