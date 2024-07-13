Shloka Ambani repurposed her bridal lehenga from 2019. She opted for the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Shloka Ambani Pic/Instagram

Shloka Ambani repurposes her bridal lehenga for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

The ‘badi bahu’ of the Ambani clan - Shloka Ambani, has been making waves at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities with her style game. Right from the pre-wedding in Jamnagar to the European cruise and now the grand affairs in Mumbai, Shloka is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to fashionable appearances.

For the wedding ceremony, Shloka repurposed her bridal lehenga from 2019. Back then she opted for the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She looked divine in her red and gold lehenga with a net dupatta with thin gold detailing and a choli with intricate embroidery and fine gold stitch. Five years later, she was styled by her sister and stylist Diya Mehta Jatia who decoded the look on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diya Mehta Jatia (@dmjatia)

Diya wrote, “We wanted to create a special look that celebrates love, and what better than @shloka11’s own wedding lehenga. We decided to change the undertone to pink for a fresh look. She looks ethereal in this stunning custom @abujanisandeepkhosla lehenga!”

Earlier, Shloka made headlines for the sangeet ceremony look. Shloka walked down memory lane and opted to wear something similar to what Kareena Kapoor wore in the 'Bole Chudiyan' song. A custom peach lehenga for Shloka was created by Manish Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diya Mehta Jatia (@dmjatia)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially married. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter exchanged vows on July 12 in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine. Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, ensured his presence was felt at the wedding. A portrait of the visionary industrialist had been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)