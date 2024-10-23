Breaking News
Updated on: 23 October,2024 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Aisha of Bollywood has been announced as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Christian Dior, and we are here to root for our 'It Girl'

The iconic French luxury fashion house Dior has announced global fashion icon, actor, and producer Sonam Kapoor as their latest ambassador for collections envisioned by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Maria Grazia Chiuri, who became Creative Director at Dior in 2016, previously worked at Fendi and Valentino. Sonam's collaboration marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first South Asian global ambassador for Dior, creating excitement across the internet.


Known for her stunning fashion sense, Sonam has also represented brands like L'Oréal and has appeared at the Cannes Film Festival multiple times. She has effortlessly showcased the finest ensembles, from Anamika Khanna’s intricately embroidered lehengas to Dolce & Gabbana’s gowns, cementing her status as a fashion icon. Kapoor was named Face of the Year in 2011 and received nominations for 'Beauty of the Year' by Vogue and 'Woman of the Year' by GQ in 2013. In addition to her fashion presence, Sonam is known for her outspoken views on women's rights, LGBTQIA+ support, and mental health advocacy.


Sonam Kapoor expressed gratitude and happiness


Reflecting on her ambassadorship with Dior, Sonam said, "It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections presents a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style." She added that this partnership further deepens the cultural synergy between Dior and India, expressing excitement for the future. Sonam also attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week last month, where she was the only Indian celebrity present.

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s sister, shares a heartfelt note

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, shared an emotional note on Instagram, praising her for taking Indian fashion globally. Rhea while sharing pictures of her sister, wrote, “The first South Asian Global Ambassador, I’m so proud of my sister and her immense impact on taking Indian fashion global with her love for fashion, passion for people who work in fashion, and her respect for every aspect of the industry. Fashion is supposed to be fun and a tool to express yourself while encouraging others to do the same and no one embodies that with as much brave.. @sonamkapoor 🤍 From Mumbai to Paris 🫡.”

Dior officially announced Sonam's ambassadorship with two stunning images of her in an all-black Dior ensemble, receiving widespread admiration. Fans eagerly await the next steps in this dazzling collaboration.

Sonam joins the distinguished list of Indian celebrities representing global luxury brands. Deepika Padukone is associated with Cartier and Louis Vuitton, while Alia Bhatt became the face of Gucci last year. Other Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also long been linked with prestigious luxury brands.

