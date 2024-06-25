This Dior Fall 2024 ensemble, as worn by Sonam Kapoor, effortlessly marries vintage influences with contemporary flair

Sonam Kapoor

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor shares before and after look as she attends Dior Fall-Winter Haute Couture show in Paris x 00:00

Fashion icon and Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor once again proves her sartorial prowess, turning heads in a striking ensemble from Dior's Fall 2024 collection. Sonam's look is a testament to her fearless approach to fashion. She dressed up in Dior’s iconic Spectadior Pump, a shoe style that perfectly balances elegance and boldness, making a definitive style statement. Complementing the pumps, she donned a leather jacket in a rich brown hue, adorned with an American flag motif.

Sonam paired this standout jacket with a grey wool skirt, embodying timeless chic and grounding the ensemble with a touch of refined simplicity. Adding an unexpected yet delightful element, she finished the look with a navy polka dot tie, blending playful charm with polished sophistication.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Dior Fall 2024 ensemble, as worn by Sonam Kapoor, effortlessly marries vintage influences with contemporary flair, highlighting her ability to push fashion boundaries while maintaining an air of effortless grace.

"As usual inspiring and amazing," Sonam captioned the video post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor in Paris:

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made an indelible mark at Paris Haute Couture Week with her dazzling international runway debut for renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' star captivated the audience with her ethereal elegance, stepping onto the global fashion stage in a mesmerizing ensemble from Mishra’s Couture Fall 2024 collection, Aura.

Janhvi's outfit was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a mermaid-style skirt with a dramatic train, paired with an intricately embellished bustier. The holographic skirt, adorned with shimmering embroidered details, moved like liquid light, reflecting the show’s grandeur. This meticulously crafted attire highlighted Rahul Mishra's exceptional talent in blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion sensibilities, positioning Indian couture in the international spotlight.

Her debut at this prestigious event cemented Janhvi Kapoor’s status as a true fashion icon. She proved that Indian designers and their creations hold a special place in the world of haute couture, capable of captivating and inspiring audiences worldwide. By effortlessly blending traditional elements with modern style, Janhvi’s runway appearance became a memorable highlight of the week, symbolizing the growing influence and recognition of Indian fashion on the global stage.