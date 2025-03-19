Sharing an anecdote, Manish Malhotra dropped some throwback pictures on Instagram and revealed how he assembled an ethnic attire for Michael Jackson within a day sans measurements

Manish Malhotra with Michael Jackson Pic/Instagram

Ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has dressed up the most regal personalities from all walks of life, recalled the time he had to come up with an outfit for pop legend Michael Jackson. Sharing an anecdote, Manish dropped some throwback pictures on Instagram and revealed how he assembled an ethnic attire within a day sans any measurements.

When Manish met Michael

Sharing pictures with Michael Jackson, Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “It was an Honour and so Exciting to be dressing Fabulous @michaeljackson at the Bollywood Awards was held in 1998 at Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York and I won a Costume Award for @karanjohar s #kuchkuchhotahai…… When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S P Hinduja the sponsors of the show to dress #michealjackson I was thrilled and at that time 1998 wanted to blend a Global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut so .. worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl/stole in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders and all of it made in 1 day and without measurements."

Manish styles Guneet Monga for Oscars 2025

For Oscars 2025, film producer Guneet Monga wore a stunning brown ensemble designed by Manish, seamlessly blending traditional and modern styles. The hand-woven tissue outfit featured a corset paired with a saree, complemented by a corset, a saree drape, and an overcoat. She styled the mocha brown outfit with a clutch and stud earrings from Manish Malhotra’s fine jewelry label.

Manish Malhotra’s production venture

Manish has stepped into the producer’s chair with his maiden project ‘Bun Tikki’. The coming-of-age drama stars Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, and Shabana Azmi. It is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and had its global premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

Manish shared that the day he read the script, he decided, he was making this film. “For us, it’s a film full of emotion and love. It’s a very strong story about the acceptance of children by their parents, exactly as they are. I believe this thought process should be embraced by every parent, both in India and around the world.”

“As a producer, I want to continue my journey of backing films like these,” added Malhotra.

(With inputs from IANS)