Even as his maiden production Saali Mohabbat premières at International Film Festival of India, designer Manish Malhotra says his plan of directing Kriti-led biopic shelved

A still from Saali Mohabbat

Listen to this article Manish Malhotra: ‘I am no longer doing Meena Kumari’s biopic’ x 00:00

Glamour and style are the first things that come to mind when one thinks of Manish Malhotra. But after over three decades of creating fashion statements for movies, the couturier has acquired a new identity—of a filmmaker. As his maiden production, Saali Mohabbat, premièred at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 22, it was easy to see that his bent of storytelling is far removed from his work as a designer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dream with Stage 5 was to start a different narrative from what’s expected out of me. [People expected] my films to star Kareena [Kapoor Khan] or the young girls, with lots of glamour. But this is not an extension of my brand. I can do glamorous storytelling tomorrow itself. But the most important thing is the script,” emphasises the new producer.

The story takes centre-stage in Saali Mohabbat, starring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu and Anurag Kashyap, and helmed by Tisca Chopra. The thriller revolves around a homemaker who is telling a story of infidelity and deceit to a group of people. Backing a middle-of-the-road film is not easy. Did Malhotra seek advice from his industry friends, especially filmmaker Karan Johar? “When I told Karan about Saali Mohabbat, he was surprised. But he also knows if I’ve said yes to something, I will do it. I didn’t ask anyone anything. I just wanted it to be mine, be it good, bad or ugly. Friends are always protective about you and will say, ‘Make something else.’ But this had to be my voice.” Have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or other actor-friends asked him to make movies with them too? “I think when they see my work, they may say this,” he chuckles.

It’s not every day that a fashion designer turns filmmaker. But filmmaking was a natural step for him. “All fashion designers don’t have a film sense, but some do. With me, it was organic because I was in love with films since childhood, watching Mughal-e-Azam [1960] or the works of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. I love the ’70s, their songs and costumes. I am steeped in films. That’s why I get how it works,” says Malhotra, who also has Bun Tikki and Ul Jalool Ishq in the pipeline.

At the end of our chat, we ask him for an update on the Meena Kumar biopic that he was to direct with Kriti Sanon playing the late actor. He says, “I’m no longer doing the biopic. I’ll direct something else. Directing is one dream that remains unfulfilled.”