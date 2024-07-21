While most people get all dressed up when they go to Times Square, Shehnaaz Gill is a little different

In Pic: Shehnaaz Gill (Pic/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently vacationing in the United States. The actress, who loves to travel, often shares picturesque snaps from her vacations. Now that she is in the US, she couldn't miss going to Times Square. While most people get all dressed up when they go to Times Square, Shehnaaz is a little different. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress went to hang out at Times Square in her PJs, and we think it's super cool.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Late night stroll at Times Square. No makeup and PJs. New York, love your vibe!”. In the snaps shared on her Instagram, we can see Shehnaaz dressed in blue and pink checkered PJs paired with pastel pink sneakers, giving perfect vacation vibes.

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill dropped these pictures, fans started showering her with love and praising her natural beauty. In the entire comment section filled with love, one reaction that caught our attention was from her friend Aly Goni. Known for his humor, Aly also reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's pictures, and fans couldn't stop but laugh. While commenting on the pic, Aly wrote, "American accent chahiye humko wapis aake."

Shehnaaz began her journey in the Punjabi showbiz industry with the music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab' in 2015. She then appeared in 'Majhe Di Jatti' and 'Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan' in 2016. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actor, a known name in Punjabi movies, shot to fame with her stint on the 13th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2019 and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ last year. The 29-year-old actor said she is often approached with roles that are closer to her real self, and she now wants to break the cycle. As an actor, she wants to develop her own process for playing a character, which includes preparation and improvisation.