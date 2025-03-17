Dia Mirza enjoyed some local delicacies as part of the trip. From the beautiful sunset to the breathtaking view, Jawai makes for a perfect getaway spot

Dia Mirza with Avyaan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Dia Mirza explores Jawai in Rajasthan with son Avyaan as a part of her 'special mission' x 00:00

Dia Mirza recently took off to Rajasthan with her son Avyaan. The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress revealed that her trip was for a special mission, more about which she will reveal later. Dia's latest post included some lovely sneak peeks of the picturesque landscape of Jawai. One of the photos features Dia and Avyaan facing the camera as the little one admires the place through binoculars. We could also see the mother and son duo enjoying some local delicacies as part of the trip. From the beautiful sunset to the breathtaking view, Jawai makes for a perfect getaway spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

"We were at the breathtaking Jawai in Rajasthan last week for a very special mission. More about that soon! But first, deepest gratitude to @aaramgahjawai for the exceptional hospitality and the measures being taken towards making this property in Jawai sustainable. The special attention to detail and the delicious meals made our stay all the more enjoyable...We hope to back again soon!", Dia wrote. Aside from being an impeccable actress, Dia has also been extremely vocal about woman empowerment. The diva recently encouraged women to empower themselves and each other.

Addressing the media during an event, Dia shared, “I think there are few things that every women everywhere needs to be recognize; One that everyone women has the right to achieve the full potential of her being and that nothing in the world should ever stop her and women supporting women can truly advance this work and can make this reality possible.” She further highlighted how the choices women make often stem from a place of love, and how this intrinsic quality should flow into everything they do.

“And, I also feel that is important you know I heard Merill Streat speaking something every interesting she said you know in a world that has been designed by men, women start speaking men and it is important therefore I feel that women need to discover and celebrate their own unique strengths and recognize how a vast majority of what they do they choose to do comes from a place of love and needs to be emanate and flow into everything that we do," Dia added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever