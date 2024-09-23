Esha Deol dropped a video of herself enjoying a train ride. The video included moments of her boarding the train at Mumbai Central and a few selfies

Who doesn’t enjoy a beautiful train ride while sitting in the window seat? Just like the rest of us, actress Esha Deol also loves train rides, but due to her fan following, she doesn’t get the chance to take them often. It seems like Esha finally managed to take a train ride after a really long time.

Esha Deol took to Instagram, where she shared a video talking about her “train ride.” The video included moments of her boarding the train at Mumbai Central and a few selfies. She didn’t reveal the destination she was travelling to.

In the clip, she says: “Taking a train ride after a really long time. We are going to go by Vande Bharat,” and captioned it: “Train ride #traveldiaries #trainride #mumbaicentral #vandebharat #workmode #smoothride #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #india #hoodie #mystyle #indianinfrastructure #atitsbest #chill #love #eshadeol #gratitude.”

Vande Bharat Express is a medium-distance superfast express service operated by Indian Railways. The train was part of the 'Make in India' initiative by the government and entered commercial service on February 15, 2019.

Esha Deol on the Work Front

Esha made her Bollywood debut with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' and went on to star in films such as 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', 'Dhoom', 'Insan', 'Kaal', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'. Recently, she was part of Ajay Devgn’s 2022 thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and Suniel Shetty’s show 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'.

Esha Deol Recalls Dharmendra Not Wanting Her to Act

In a conversation on 'Hautterfly’s The Male Feminist', Esha revealed that her father, Dharmendra, was against her becoming an actress and would have preferred her to marry and settle down by the time she was 18. She said, “He didn’t want me to enter the movies. He is a bit orthodox, rightfully so. He’s a Punjabi father, and he wanted us to get married and settle down at 18.” “There was a phase where I would lie to go out late at night,” she added.

Esha described her father as "rightfully orthodox," explaining that his views stemmed from how he was raised. She mentioned that he wanted her to marry early, which was common in his environment. Esha added that while her father, being Punjabi, expected her to be married and settled by 18, her own upbringing was quite different.