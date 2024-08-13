Breaking News
Future Farmer it is Mrunal Thakur finds her perfect alternate career

Updated on: 13 August,2024 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has earlier expressed her desire to do farming, has now shared a sneak peek into her training of becoming a 'future farmer'.




Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, has shared a series of videos from an unknown location, trying her hands at the clay pot art.


In the video, we can see her wearing an all black outfit, with no makeup and her hair tied in a loose ponytail. She is learning the art of clay pot creation.

Another snippet shows Mrunal visiting a farm of starfruit. She can be heard saying, "Oh my God...ham log ye school ke andar khate the... wow yummy."

She captioned the post as: "#futurefarmer". For the unversed, earlier in an interview with a news portal, Mrunal had shared how she would like to invest her money in food, plants, and a land where she can do farming.

In another Story, the diva shared a snap wearing a white ethnic kurta and posing in front of the Adiyogi Shiva statue, which is located in Thirunamam at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

On the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the webseries 'Made in Heaven 2'. She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, 'Son of Sardar 2', and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty.

