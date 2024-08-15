Breaking News
Girls trip! Kanika Mann, Aditi Sharma and Chetna Pande jet off to this island

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Taking to Instagram, Aditi, who has 1.7 million followers, shared a goofy video with Kanika, in which both the divas are seen candidly dancing at the resort in their bathrobes

Aditi Sharma and Kanika Mann

Actresses Kanika Mann, Aditi Sharma, and Chetna Pande are on a girls trip to the tropical paradise--Maldives, and have shared a sneak peek into their holiday.


Taking to Instagram, Aditi, who has 1.7 million followers, shared a goofy video with Kanika, in which both the divas are seen candidly dancing at the resort in their bathrobes.



The video has a tagline 'When your age is getting serious but you are not.'


She captioned the video as: "Same energy, different weirdos".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@officialaditisharma)

Kanika also shared a Reel video on her Instagram account, where she enjoys 7.5 million followers. In the snippet we can see her relaxing at the resort, with a picturesque sea in the backdrop.

She wrote in the caption: "Bliss", followed by a red heart emoji. In the Stories section, Kanika dropped a snap of herself wearing a Barbie pink coloured tee-shirt. She is also seen enjoying some water sports in Maldives.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann)

We can also see a picture of Kanika, Aditi and Chetna posing for a mirror selfie. The snap shows Chetna in a short white sleeveless dress, Kanika in a red halter neck dress, and Aditi in a green outfit.

Setting the internet on fire, Chetna posted a picture of herself in a red bikini, posing against a picturesque backdrop of Maldivian sea.

On the work front, Kanika is best known for her dual portrayal in Zee TV's show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'. She has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

Aditi is known for her work in TV shows like 'Kaleerein', 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!', 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', and was a part of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

Chetna has been the contestant of 'Ace of Space 1', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', and 'Temptation Island India'. She has also featured in web series 'Home: It's A Feeling', 'Class of 2020', and movie 'Dilwale'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

