Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram to share a Reel of her summer vacation with family and friends

Picture Courtesy/Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram account

Listen to this article 'Summer was good to us': Gwyneth Paltrow looks back at her rejuvenating vacation x 00:00

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her summer, and the memories that she has created. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a Reel of her summer with family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote in the caption, “Summer was good to us”. The clip was set to Father John Misty’s ‘Real Love Baby’, and showed Paltrow taking flights, swimming, paddle boarding, trying dishes and admiring art with loved ones, reports ‘People’ magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Family cameos included her husband, ‘American Horror Story’ co-creator Brad Falchuk, as well as her two kids, Apple Martin, 20 and Moses Martin, 18 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Chris makes an appearance in the montage with Moses sitting on his lap.

As per ‘People’, the actress’s girl pals Rashida Jones and Reese Witherspoon have cameos, among others. Paltrow has been making time for those closest to her this past summer.

In late July, the ‘Iron Man’ star had a girls night out with Witherspoon, 48, and Cameron Diaz, 52, to celebrate the four-year anniversary of Diaz's wine company, Avaline.

The girls gathered at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, for the special occasion. "My gals”, Paltrow added to an Instagram Stories repost of the bunch that was shared from Avaline's account.

"We celebrated four years of Avaline in the Hamptons with a few of our close friends, and what a wonderful evening it was”, read the caption for a joint Instagram post by Diaz and Avaline shared on July 30. "We sipped on wine, and enjoyed a candlelit dinner together– all while the sun went down”.

Earlier that month, Paltrow was also present to see her good friend Kate Hudson perform a live show at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. The ‘Shallow Hal’ star had also been soaking up the last bits of summer with her kids.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever