In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala visits Kapaleeshwarar Temple

Recently, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and represented the premium ice cream brand Magnum India

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala visited Kapaleeshwarar Temple which is located in Mylapore, Chennai.

On Tuesday, Sobhita shared pictures on Instagram where she can be seen posing in front of the temple. She also posted some snaps of the temple and its environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

In one of the pictures, women can be seen doing kirtan in the temple. She also got curd rice as prasad.

Raashii Khanna reacted to the post. She wrote, "Beauty!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'.

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.'

Alongside Sikandar Kher, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

'Monkey Man' is slated to release soon in India.

