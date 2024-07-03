In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala visits Kapaleeshwarar Temple

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2024 05:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Recently, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and represented the premium ice cream brand Magnum India

Picture Courtesy/Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram account

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala visited Kapaleeshwarar Temple which is located in Mylapore, Chennai.


On Tuesday, Sobhita shared pictures on Instagram where she can be seen posing in front of the temple. She also posted some snaps of the temple and its environment.


 
 
 
 
 
In one of the pictures, women can be seen doing kirtan in the temple. She also got curd rice as prasad.

Raashii Khanna reacted to the post. She wrote, "Beauty!"

Recently, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and represented the premium ice cream brand Magnum India.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'.

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.'

Alongside Sikandar Kher, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

'Monkey Man' is slated to release soon in India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

