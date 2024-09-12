Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Leisure News > Article > Dubai calling Aparna Dixit surprises her dad with his first ever International trip

Dubai calling! Aparna Dixit surprises her dad with his first ever International trip

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Aparna, who has one million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see them sitting in a car and having a candid interaction

Dubai calling! Aparna Dixit surprises her dad with his first ever International trip

Aparna Dixit

Listen to this article
Dubai calling! Aparna Dixit surprises her dad with his first ever International trip
x
00:00

Actress Aparna Dixit on Thursday shared an adorable peek into her international vacation to Dubai, along with her parents and younger brother and actor Agam Dixit.


Taking to Instagram, Aparna, who has one million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see them sitting in a car and having a candid interaction.



Aparna is heard saying, "Hi guys...so ham log bahut hi special trip par ja rahe hain." She asks her father, "kidhar ja rahe hai papa?" Her father replies, "Goa", and flashes his cute smile for the lenses.


The video further shows the family at the airport, and Aparna reveals to her father that they are going to Dubai, leaving him surprised and excited. "Papa aapko aapka first international trip mubarak ho," said Aparna.

The video has a tagline: "Told Dad we are going to Goa... landed in Dubai... surprised him with his first international trip."

The post is captioned as: "Your parents are also little kids at heart... Its their first time living life too... Excitement and joy of experiencing new things... #familytrip #dubai #uae".

In the Stories section, Aparna has shared videos of her parents enjoying their meal and view of the skyscraper Burj Khalifa.

On the work front, Aparna made her acting debut in 2013 with Star Plus's mythological show 'Mahabharat' as Maharani Ambika.

She essayed the role of Manasi in Zee TV's 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show was headlined by Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aparna has appeared in the TV shows-- 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai', 'Kalash-Ek Vishwaas', 'Laal Ishq', 'Bepanah Pyaar', 'Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi', 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'.

She is currently seen in the show 'Tulsi-Hamari Badi Sayani'. The show stars Harithi Joshi, and Dishank Arora.

It airs on Dangal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

TV News television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK