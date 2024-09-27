Karisma Kapoor showcases her wild and free side

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos in which she can be seen roaming around the streets of London.T he actress also shared pictures of flowers and apparel in her photo dump

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Murder Mubarak’, soaking in the London sun.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos in which she can be seen roaming around the streets of London.The actress also shared pictures of flowers and apparel in her photo dump.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen strutting around Oxford street in the British capital.

She wrote in the caption, “In a world full of roses, be a wildflower”.

Oxford Street is a major road in the City of Westminster in the West End of London, running from Tottenham Court Road to Marble Arch via Oxford Circus. It is Europe's busiest shopping street, and registers half a million daily visitors.

It is designated as part of the A40, a major road between London and Fishguard, though it is not signed as such, and traffic is regularly restricted to buses and taxis.

Karisma Kapoor belongs to the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, the Kapoor family. She is the daughter of actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and is the elder sister of actress Kareena Kapoor. Karisma used to be one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, she is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award.

Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’ . The film was directed by Hansal Mehta of ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ fame.

The film tells the story of a cop who is assigned to investigate the murder of a child in the Buckingham neighbourhood as she battles personal conflict.

