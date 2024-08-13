Breaking News
WOAH! Katy Perry and Orlando Blood turn into daredevils for their latest date, watch video

Updated on: 13 August,2024 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

This is the craziest date idea yet! Katy Perry took to Instagram, where she posted a carousel of her and her fiance jumping out of a helicopter into the ocean

IANS

Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom turned adventurers during their holiday as they jumped into an ocean from a helicopter. 


Katy Perry took to Instagram, where she posted a carousel of her and her fiance jumping out of a helicopter into the ocean. In the first photo, Bloom can be seen holding the camera in selfie mode as the pair leap out of the aircraft.



She then shared a montage of clips, beginning with Perry filming Bloom and the ocean before turning the camera to face her. The video then pans to the duo sitting on the edge of the helicopter as Bloom counts down.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WAS (@was)

Moments later, they jump out of the helicopter and right into the ocean. Once in the water, Bloom shares a glimpse of him and Perry coming up to the surface, reports people.com.

The last photograph is from a different angle of the couple jumping mid-air. Perry captioned the post with lyrics from her new single titled “Lifetimes:” "Like the stars are in the sky. You and I will find each other. In every single life.”

Ahead of their adventure, Bloom was seen skydiving out of a helicopter with Lauren Sánchez’s son Nikko Gonzalez as Sánchez, 54, piloted the aircraft.

The video included a clip of Gonzalez and Bloom chatting while suited up for the skydive. She also added a final clip of the two men preparing for their jump with a fist bump before they hit the skies.

Perry posted about the pair’s recent travels to Ibiza, Spain. The images included a selfie video of her and Bloom taking a boat ride out on the sea. She gestured Bloom over with her finger so his face could get some camera time as they enjoyed the relaxing ride.

katy perry Hollywood Hollywood Buzz Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

