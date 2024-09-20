Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Leisure News > Article > Mrunal Thakur balances life on a seesaw with her favourite person

Mrunal Thakur balances life on a 'seesaw' with her favourite person

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself on a seesaw. She can be seen having a childlike excitement with her make-up artiste on the seesaw

Mrunal Thakur balances life on a 'seesaw' with her favourite person

Picture Courtesy/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur balances life on a 'seesaw' with her favourite person
x
00:00

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is spending her time in the meadows. 


On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself on a seesaw. She can be seen having a childlike excitement with her make-up artiste on the seesaw.



She wrote in the caption, “Balancing life with my favourite person”.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Earlier, the actress had shared a fun video of plant propagation, and left her fans in splits with the end result. In the video, she was seen dipping the plant in a glass cup, as she said, "Propagating this one and this is day one... you just dip the roots..." She further says, "Now one week later”.

The next video showed her laughing and standing next to a big plant. She quipped and said, "one week later". The video is captioned as, "Good night".

Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya', and has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in ‘Kalki 2898AD’. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actress next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, in the pipeline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mrunal Thakur Kalki 2898 AD Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK