Nia Sharma shares glimpses from her mom’s fancy birthday brunch, see pics

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The diva acknowledged that the demanding nature of her career often makes it difficult to find time for companionship.

Nia Sharma. Pic/Instagram

Popular television actress Nia Sharma took her mom out for a fancy birthday brunch to celebrate her special day. The stylish mother-and-daughter duo looked gorgeous in stunning attires as they stepped out in the city. Nia Sharma dropped an album of photographs from her mother's birthday celebration on Instagram. From the cake-cutting ceremony to the fancy feast to posing for solo pics, her Insta post had it all.


"Dress up! Mom’s Birthday brunch Ritual. @ushaa2863 @vinayyshrma the cake issss her fav.. haha missed you...@milagromumbai Fancy place and amazing food...thanksssss guys.",


 
 
 
 
 
Nia Sharma wrote on IG. Prior to this, Nia Sharma talked about the difficulties of building meaningful friendships in the fast-paced entertainment industry. The diva acknowledged that the demanding nature of her career often makes it difficult to find time for companionship.

Talking about finding the perfect companion, Nia Sharma said, “I’ve always believed in being self-sufficient and independent. Be it making bigger life decisions or keeping up with the daily routine - I’m heavily reliant on myself. Not taking away from team work or having the company of friends. But, in today’s day and age, everyone is so busy and actors are only whirling from one set to another- it’s almost difficult to find companion and friends in the times when you’re free or want to destress.”

She added, “That’s when entertainment comes into the picture. When you’re out for a run or working out to unwind, sometimes, we all need entertainment in the backdrop. For me, audio series is just that - and platforms like Pocket FM are truly pushing the bar in helping people combat boredom, loneliness and pure dependency on others to unwind.”

Nia Sharma revealed that although she enjoys spending time on social media and watching movies, she keeps a check on her screen time. She went on to explain, “That’s when other forms of entertainment really helps. We are living in a great time, where entertainment is not limited to just screens - today, we have a variety of content and options available. Right from concerts, theme parks, audio series, to stand up shows - there’s so much to choose from."

