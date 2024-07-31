If these stars give you major 'Friendship Goals', check out these Bollywood buddies who love to travel together. Who knows? You may even be inspired to go on an exotic vacation!

Pack your bags, it's time for a vacation!

You might just get inspired to plan a vacation with your own friends!

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Sara and Janhvi became close friends during the lockdown and are frequently spotted working out and traveling together. Their adventurous trip to Kedarnath is just one example of their shared love for exploration!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif with their friends

Vicky and Katrina, one of Bollywood’s hottest couples, have been winning hearts since their wedding last December. Besides posting adorable pictures together, they also travel a lot with their friends. Katrina’s recent birthday trip to the Maldives included Vicky, his brother Sunny, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Angira Dhir and Anand Tiwari, Sharvari, and other close friends, showcasing their strong bonds.

Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor, and Suved Lohia

This group, along with Raja Krishna Menon, went on a biking trip across Europe earlier this year. Known for their love of adventure, they often travel together or with their families. They also took a memorable trip in 2019, proving that friends who travel together, stay together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Karisma Kapoor, and Natasha Poonawalla

These Bollywood friends love traveling and are often seen vacationing together. Recently, Kareena and Karisma caught up with Amrita and Natasha, though their buddy Malaika Arora was missed on this glamorous getaway.

Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and Asha Parekh

These veteran actresses have set friendship goals for years. Their travels together prove that age is just a number! They went on a Scandinavian vacation years ago and last year, they enjoyed an adventurous trip to the Andamans, showing that being young at heart is all that matters.

Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh

If you've watched "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives," you’ll remember their luxurious trip to Doha. Neelam, Seema, Bhavana, and Maheep are great supporters of each other and love traveling together, setting friendship goals for all generations!