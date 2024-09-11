Breaking News
Singer Sheykhar Ravjiani pays homage to Japan's beautiful tradition as he dons kimono

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Sheykhar Ravjiani's stylish appearance in Japan's national dress offers a captivating insight into his travel experience and appreciation for Japanese tradition

Sheykhar Ravjiani Pic/Instagram

Singer and music director Sheykhar Ravjiani on Wednesday delighted his fans with a glimpse into his Japanese vacation, and shared a series of vibrant photos, showcasing his embrace of local culture by donning a traditional kimono.  


Sheykhar's stylish appearance in Japan's national dress offers a captivating insight into his travel experience and appreciation for Japanese tradition.



Taking to Instagram, Sheykhar, who has 941K followers, shared a string of photos wearing a blue kimono.


He has captioned the post: "What an honour it was to wear the traditional Japanese attire and pay homage to the beautiful tradition. Thank you guys! @kaketaku.japan @mayojapan."

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Sheykhar started his career in advertising, and later auditioned for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

He became a part of the duo Vishal-Shekhar.

The duo have produced many Bollywood songs.

They have also been the judges at 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 2007 and 2010.

Ravjiani has sung the tracks like 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', 'Bin Tere', 'Meherbaan', 'Besharam Rang', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'The Hook Up Song', 'Gehra Ishq', 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Vele', 'Bhare Naina', 'Jogi Mahi', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', among others.

The duo had also composed background scores for many films like 'Fighter', 'Dunki', 'Vikram Vedha', 'Pathaan', 'Baaghi 3', 'War', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Sultan', 'Chennai Express', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Taxi Number 9211', among numerous others.

On the personal front, he is married to Chhaya.

The couple have a daughter Bipasha.

