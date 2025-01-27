Breaking News
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal drop picturesque moments from their Sydney vacay

Updated on: 27 January,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal flew to Sydney to ring in the New Year 2025. The former dropped a few throwback pictures from their vacation on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal drop picturesque moments from their Sydney vacay

Picture Courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal drop picturesque moments from their Sydney vacay
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal serve couple goals whenever they are spotted together. Recently, the Bollywood couple flew to Sydney to ring in the New Year 2025. Now, the 'Heeramandi' actress took to her official IG and dropped a few throwback pictures from their vacation. 


The first picture shows the couple posing for a stylish selfie. Following it are two solo photographs of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Next was a picture of the lovebirds channeling their inner tourists are they faced the camera in front of an amusement park. In one of the snaps Zaheer Iqbal is planting a kiss on wife Sonakshi Sinha's cheek, while in the other both of them are making a heart with their hands. "#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post Last picture was @iamzahero’s idea," the 'Dabangg' actress captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)


Prior to this, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a date night. Going by the video that surfaced on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed together. However, as the photographers requested the two to pose solo, Sonakshi Sinha replied in her usual witty manner, “Ab Solo nahi karte (We don’t do solos anymore)" Later on, the stunner was even seen pulling Zaheer Iqbal’s chain with a key pendant attached. As Sonakshi Sinha flaunted the pendant to the paps, he said in a fun way, “So cheesy yaar, I don’t like cheesy."

Talking about her work, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen starring opposite husband Zaheer Iqbal in their forthcoming drama, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran".

However, the project has reportedly landed in legal trouble with Adlabs. If the reports are to be believed, Adlabs claims that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" is infringing on the copyright of the movies whose rights are owned by them.

Refreshing your memory, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal previously shared the screen in the 2022 laughter ride, "Double XL".

