On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel documenting his bike ride in what appears to be Ladakh

Sunil Grover

Listen to this article Sunil Grover tackles Ladakh's challenging bike trails x 00:00

Actor Sunil Grover, who can be seen in the streaming show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, is enjoying the serenity of the rocky terrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel documenting his bike ride in what appears to be Ladakh. He used the song, ‘Kahani’ sung by Sonu Nigam from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He wrote in the caption, “Beh jaane de”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

In the video, Sunil can be seen donning the biking gear as he rides on his bike and then looks at the valley at the foothills. A sense of calm and peace shrouds the Reel as the actor soaks in the atmosphere.

Sunil, who has worked with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, rose to prominence with the comedy show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and became well known for his comical characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

He also mimics famous Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachhan and many others in the show which were mostly liked by the viewers. After having a fight with his co-actor Kapil Sharma, Sunil left the show.

However, the two buried the hatchets, and joined forces for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

In 2021, he portrayed Gurpal Chauhan in political drama web series ‘Tandav’ which caused a massive uproar. The series was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and had an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni and Dino Morea.

In the same year, he portrayed Sonu Singh in the thriller web-series ‘Sunflower’, for which he shed almost 8.1 kgs.

He was also recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Blackout’ which also starred Vikrant Massey in the lead.