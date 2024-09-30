Sunny Deol shared pictures in which he is seen enjoying his Sunday while having a delicious lunch with some work

Actor Sunny Deol took to his social media handle and shared a series of pictures from his fun-filled Sunday work schedule.

Taking to his photo-sharing platform, Sunny, who has 3.9 million followers on Instagram, shared pictures in which the actor is seen enjoying his Sunday while having a delicious lunch with some work.

The ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ star wrote the caption, “Who says work can’t be fun!"

In the pictures, the ‘Lakeer’ actor is seen shouting after seeing lunch on the table. In the photo, Sunny is seen in a beanie with a pair of grey jacket and ripped blue jeans.

In other pictures, Sunny is seen working on his iPad while raising his hands upside down with a gentle smile. In other pictures, Sunny is seen laughing joyously while doing his work and later, again he raises his hands while smiling to the other side.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in 2023’s biggest blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ helmed by ‘Apne’ fame director Anil Sharma.

Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Aarya Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Bhakti Rathod and Rohit Chaudhary played crucial roles.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics the film created mayhem at the box office and became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time, and the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for his next film 'Border 2' which is a sequel to his 1997 film 'Border', helmed by ‘Paltan’ fame director JP Dutta. As for now, actors Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh have been roped in for the highly anticipated sequel.

The ‘Salaakhein’ fame actor will also become part of 'Lahore 1947' alongside actress Preity Zinta. The film has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Production, which will be helmed by director Rajkumar Santoshi.

