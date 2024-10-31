Tiger Shroff has always been known for his football skills and passion for the game, often spotted at celebrity matches and charity games has now led Mumbai FC to victory

Tiger Shroff is now officially a pro footballer! He played for Mumbai FC in the 2024 Mumbai Premier League yesterday, and his team came out on top. This year’s league has six teams competing. Next up for Tiger is his role in Singham Again, hitting theaters tomorrow.

Tiger Shroff scores big with Mumbai FC win in Premier League 2024

Tiger Shroff has always been known for his football skills and passion for the game, often spotted at celebrity matches and charity games. Now, as the star player for Mumbai FC, he's getting the opportunity to play in the top-level Mumbai Premier League (MPL), which has grown a lot this year with six strong teams. Playing in the MPL is a dream come true for Tiger, who always wanted to be a footballer as a kid, and now he's finally living that dream.

When Tiger Shroff opened up about his love for football

Once, in a chat with TOI, Tiger Shroff opened up about his love for the sport. He said, "Talking about his love for sport, Tiger says, “I’m an action hero, so sport is quite important for me. Sport is the best thing that can happen in one’s life. Whenever I’m not shooting I’m playing football. I was not that great academically, but I always gave my 100% in sports.”

On Tiger Shroff's work front

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is going to be seen in Singham Again. During the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's film, Ranveer revealed Tiger Shroff is his 'man crush'.

He said, "The first time sharing screen space with my man crush. The wonder boy, I'm a huge fan of him."Ranveer also admired Shroff's ability to "dance like Michael Jackson" and "fight like Bruce Lee". He added, "There is nobody as special as Tiger, especially as skilled as him. I'm a huge fan and I am hugely honoured, my brother, to be sharing screen space with you."

Besides Ranveer and Tiger, 'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar. The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

