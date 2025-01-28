Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Celebrity Life News > Leisure News > Article > Triptii Dimri reveals how she spent her Monday and it was truly envious see pic

Triptii Dimri reveals how she spent her Monday and it was truly envious - see pic

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Triptii Dimri shared a candid picture of herself on Instagram Story and wrote, "My Monday is better than yours"

Triptii Dimri reveals how she spent her Monday and it was truly envious - see pic

Picture Courtesy/Triptii Dimri's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Triptii Dimri reveals how she spent her Monday and it was truly envious - see pic
x
00:00

Actor Triptii Dimri has treated her fans of her 'better getaway' on social media.


On Monday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor shared a candid picture of herself on Instagram Story and wrote, "My Monday is better than yours."


She also posted a picture of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.


Picture Courtesy/Triptii Dimri`s Instagram account

Recently, Triptii has started the shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming untitled action-thriller alongside Shahid Kapoor. Produced by Sajid Nadiawala, the movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which has performed incredibly well at the box office.

Picture Courtesy/Triptii Dimri`s Instagram account

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

This also marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2'.

It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Triptii Dimri Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK