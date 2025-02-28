Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna took to social media to chronicle her trip to the ‘City of Joy’. Sharing some mesmerising glimpse of the city, she penned her experience

Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna took to social media to chronicle her trip to the ‘City of Joy’. Sharing some mesmerising glimpse of the city she wrote, “A quick visit to Kolkata for two talks and I was fortunate enough to squeeze in a stop at Kumartuli, where artisans craft stunning idols for Durga Puja. I picked up some delicate shola decorations and listened to stories about the potters who have been perfecting this art for generations."

Highlighting more about the trip she wrote “I even had time for a lovely lunch at @sienna_calcutta followed by indulging in beautiful saris and handcrafted treasures from @byloomkolkata What’s the one thing you can never resist buying while traveling?”

Twinkle Khanna keeps sharing her travel experiences on social media. In an earlier post related to travel, Twinkle Khanna wrote about her trip to Rajasthan. Sharing some breathtaking glimpses from her forest stay in Ranthambore she wrote “To observe, we must be still. Paradoxically, it’s easier to stay still when we are moving. Planes, trains, automobiles, and rambling walks compel the mind to halt its endless skipping rope workout — three jumps in the future, two in the past — getting tangled up and tripping over repeatedly.”

She continued, “ Routine is commonly described as a fixed time to do fixed things. An elixir to enhance productivity, and a cage. When we travel, devoid of routine, we wander, watch and wonder. What does travel do for you? Let me know in the comments below.”

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna is wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and daughter of late Rajesh Khanna. She was actively working as an actress in 90s and early 2000. After her most ambitious film ‘Mela’ flopped she married Akshay Kumar and began a new chapter in her life. Few years later she ventured into writing and wrote many books including “Mrs Funnybones” and “Pyjamas are forgiving”.

