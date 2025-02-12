Comedian Sonali Thakker will be performing her stand-up act Perfect Role Model on February 14 in Mumbai. If your Valentine's Day plan is yet to be finalised, we bring the perfect

Sonali Thakker

Sonali Thakker on her V-Day show 'Perfect Role Model': A crash course on how NOT to adult

Still wondering what to do on Valentine's Day? Well, if comedy is your forte, head to Lower Parel in Mumbai for an evening filled with laughter for Sonali Thakker's stand-up act 'Perfect Role Model' where she will be questioning life choices and you get to laugh. But is it an apt V-Day watch? "Absolutely! Because nothing says 'romantic night out' like two people sitting in a dark room, listening to someone question their life choices and making jokes about it. Plus, laughter is the best way to bond, right?" says Thakker.

How not to adult: Sonali Thakker

Talking about her stand-up act Perfect Role Model which she will be performing at Broadway Blues on Friday, she said, "It’s a show where I’ll be making jokes about my life choices and pretending that they’re funny. The Perfect Role Model is not just a comedy show. It’s a crash course in how NOT to adult."

Thakker's comedy is one for people across age groups and can be enjoyed by all. The comedian is specifically a fan of the Mumbai crowd that have so far attended her live acts. "One great thing about the Mumbai crowd is how energetic everyone is. We have so much energy, it's like they all have extra shots of espresso before coming to the show. They’re really quick to react and always down for a good laugh, which makes it so much fun to perform for them. And there is no downside. Zero. Zilch. I also answer that question when I have no show to promote."

Sonali's perfect role model

How can we not ask this cliche question? "My perfect role model? Honestly, it’s probably someone who’s got their life together in a way I definitely don’t. Like, I want to be the person who wakes up at 6 AM, meditates, makes a healthy breakfast, and doesn’t use the phrase “I’ll just watch one more episode” at 2 AM. But if we’re being real, I think my actual role model is my mom. She’s the kind of person who can juggle work, family, and still somehow make homemade dhokla without it feeling like she’s trying to prove something. Me? I’m just trying to get through the day without accidentally wearing two different shoes. She’s the real role model... and I’m just trying to keep up."

So what are you waiting for? Head to BookMyShow and reserve your seats for Sonali's Perfect Role Model at the Broadway Blues on February 14 at 6 pm and 8 pm.