Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Leisure News > Article > What is Rashmika Mandannas newfound passion in the last two months

What is Rashmika Mandanna's newfound passion in the last two months?

Updated on: 28 July,2024 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared a glimpse of her newfound passion that she has discovered in the past two months, which is reading books

What is Rashmika Mandanna's newfound passion in the last two months?

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article
What is Rashmika Mandanna's newfound passion in the last two months?
x
00:00

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared a glimpse of her newfound passion that she has discovered in the past two months, which is reading books.


The diva took to Instagram Stories and shared a snap of some novels.



It is captioned: "These in the last 2 months..I can't believe it's taken me almost 28 years to find out how amazing reading feels..yes!! I would read before but it would be so hard to find books to enjoy and complete and then I entered the rom-com world..my god!!I should've started sooner.. please suggest some of your favourites.. I want to try reading them too.."


Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. She has then featured in Kannada films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', Telugu movies-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

She has also starred in the Hindi action drama movie 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Rashmika has also featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the action thriller 'Mission Majnu' directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ which stars Allu Arjun in the lead. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.

The 28-year-old actress also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', 'Chaava', 'Sikandar' and 'Kubera' in the pipeline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa: The Rule Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK