Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sell their plush Worli apartment on the 39th floor for THIS whopping amount

Updated on: 06 February,2025 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have reportedly sold their plush apartment on the 39th floor of the upscale 360 West Tower in Worli that comes with 4 car parking spaces for a massive amount

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Pic/AFP

Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have reportedly sold their plush apartment on the 39th floor of the upscale 360 West Tower in Worli for a whopping amount of Rs 80 crore. The abode comes bearing a 6,830 sq. ft. carpet area with four car parking spaces. As per IndexTap.com, the deal was finalised on January 31 and the house was sold to Pallavi Jain and others, who paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.8 crore. 


Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.


Twinkle Khanna’s switch from acting


Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of veteran superstars Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018. In 2023, she came up with 'Welcome to Paradise' book. She was chosen as the winner in the Popular Fiction category of Crossword Book Award 2024 recently.

Akshay Kumar’s work front 

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Sky Force which was released on January 24. It features him as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers.

He has Bhooth Bangla with Priyadarshan. Tabu and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the horror-comedy. It marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo previously worked on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. 

Besides that, Akshay will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa. It also stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. He also has Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.

Akshay Kumar twinkle khanna luxury worli Celebrity Life

