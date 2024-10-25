Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek buy new property in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, the father-son duo have invested Rs 25 crore in this real estate purchase, adding to the Bachchan family’s wealth and property holdings

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have reportedly bought new luxury properties in Mumbai's Mulund area, amid ongoing rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship.

The father-son duo has invested Rs 25 crore in this real estate purchase, adding to the Bachchan family’s wealth and property holdings. According to property records from Square Yards, a real estate platform, the Bachchans have acquired ten apartments in a premium residential project called Eternia by Oberoi Realty. Eight of these units are 1,049 square feet each, while the other two are slightly smaller, at 912 square feet each.

Earlier this year in June, the legendary actor has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 59.5 crore to purchase three office units in Mumbai. According to FloorTap.com, the units are located in the Signature Building, Veera Desai Road in Andheri, and also come with three car parking spaces. The area of the office units is a sprawling 8,429 sq ft. Big B paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.57 crore for the spaces.

The property deal comes after Amitabh was reported to have purchased land worth Rs 10 crore in Alibaug and another parcel in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore.

Prior to this, Abhishek Bachchan bought six flats for Rs 15.42 crore in Borivali. He purchased the apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty. These six apartments cover a total of 4,894 square feet and were sold at Rs 31,498 per square foot. The sale agreement was signed on May 5, 2024. The apartments are on the 57th floor of a high-rise building located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East and include 10 parking spaces.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

(With inputs from ANI)