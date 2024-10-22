Breaking News
shot-button
Updated on: 24 October,2024 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 shares his favourite guilty pleasure food. The show will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment Television

pic/instagram

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', megastar Amitabh Bachchan reveals his guilty pleasure food. 


During a conversation with contestant Harsha Upadhyay, the veteran actor shares that while he might not be familiar with all dishes, there is one snack he absolutely loves. Vada Pav. Harsha Upadhyay, an arts, crafts, and music teacher from Gujarat, will take the hot seat in the next episode. In light-hearted moments after a food-related question, Harsha asks Amitabh if he enjoys churma, to which he chuckles and reveals that while he may not know all the dishes, Vada Pav is his favourite snack. Big B said, “Usse badhkar koi cheez nahi hai, chhota sa hai par lekin itna badiya hai… har jagah milta hai—sirf desh mein hi nahi, par videsh mein bhi". (There's nothing better than that; it's small, but so delicious... you can find it everywhere—not just in India, but abroad too.) This charming exchange showcases the warm rapport the host shares with his contestants.


Meanwhile, actors Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan recently appeared on the popular game show to promote their upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.


 
 
 
 
 
In conversation with them, Big B also expressed his regret at never having had the opportunity to work with Meena Kumari. Amitabh shared, “I never got the opportunity to work with Meena Kumari ji. In 'Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam,’ there’s a song - ‘Na jaao saiyaan’ where she performed so gracefully that I found myself watching her continuously. The art of sitting in one place quietly, singing the song and coupled with her radiance, the effects used to be marvellous". ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16’ airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television.

 
 
 
 
 
On the work front, Big B was recently seen playing Ashwatthama in the movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.

amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati Celebrity Life diet Entertainment

