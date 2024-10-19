Amitabh Bachchan asks important question about Kartik Aaryan's dance skills as the latter arrives on KBC with Vidya Balan to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan praises Kartik Aaryan's dance skills, asks 'koi bijli ka taar toh hai nahi?' x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan is currently looking forward to the release of his horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. After the release of its trailer and the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track, the actor has left everyone excited for the film’s release as he prepares to return as Rooh Baba in the third installment of this iconic franchise. Moreover, the title track, featuring Kartik's electrifying dance moves, has created a buzz, with even Amitabh Bachchan praising his dancing skills.

Amitabh Bachchan in awe of Kartik Aaryan's dance

As Kartik Aaryan recently went to Kaun Banega Crorepati for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promotions, Amitabh Bachchan was seen praising the actor saying, "How do all the parts of your body move at the same time—your hands, legs, head, waist... how?"

To this, Kartik responds with a smile, saying, "Sir, there's a voice from within, and it just happens." The megastar then goes on to share that he would get scolded for not dancing properly.

He says, "Sir humko Nritya aata nahi hai aur humko bahot daant padti thi.. aur hum toh uss zamane ke. humara ek gaana tha na saara zamana woh bijli ka dress pehli baar banwaya tha... taar yehi se jaata tha andar aur bahar jaake woh plug kar dete the.. Udhar se on karte the toh hum naachna shuru kar dete the..Aap ka nritya dekh ke humko yehi lagta hai sir aapka koi bijli ka taar toh hai nahi... toh kaise kar paa rahe hain aap."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The anticipation for Kartik’s return to the big screen with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is palpable. The audience's excitement is undeniable, and it’s certain that he is set to create madness with its release this Diwali.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjai Mishra, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan is set to reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika in the film. Her return marks a reunion with the beloved franchise, following her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 movie. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer cop drama 'Singham Again.'

Moreover, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, Kartik will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s musical love story.