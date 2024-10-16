Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song is out! Kartik Aaryan is setting the screen on fire with his sleek 'Spooky Slide’ dance moves in this Pitbull x Diljit Dosanjh collab

Kartik Aaryan has shown off killer dance moves in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

The unforgettable title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been remade for a third time, with this iconic 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' still giving us goosebumps. What makes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track extra special is the collaboration between international rapper Pitbull and our very own global star Diljit Dosanjh. However, nothing can replace Neeraj Sridhar's voice as he is back to add his signature touch.

Despite the hype around the international collaboration on the recreation of this iconic track, the main attraction of the song remains Kartik Aaryan. The track is a visual spectacle, with Kartik Aaryan setting the screen on fire with his sleek 'Spooky Slide’ dance moves. He keeps us glued to the screen, gliding smoothly on shiny floors in snazzy attire. The choreographers deserve credit on the YouTube channel.

Pitbull masterfully blends his rap with the iconic ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’ chant, while Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. Together, they manage to retain the essence of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, while pushing the boundaries with a modern, international twist. With music maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi at the helm, this track is a melting pot of cultures, blending global beats with desi flair.

Fans of Kartik and the horror comedy franchise have been eagerly waiting for the song, and it surely hasn't disappointed them. It is amazing how the appeal of this song, originally picturised on Akshay Kumar, has endured over the years.

Some of the comments on the song are:

"That "Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram" still giving us goosebumps!!"

"That meme guy of "hey hari raam" will be so proud of... And Pitbull singing Hare Raam is top class"

"Kartik Aryan has challenged the , Michael Jackson, with his mesmerizing dance moves ..... Amazing performance"

"Diljit n pitbull are okay,but nobody's gonna beat Neeraj Sridhar's part "hare Ram,hare ram"

One user rightly pointed out, "It breaks my heart to see Sir Neeraj Shridhar not getting the love and fame he deserves. He produced all the best songs of our childhood that we dance to - Bhool bhulaiya, character dheela, bhagam bhag, aahun aahun, chor bazari, ale, love mera hit hit, papa toh band bajaye, tum hi ho bandhu and so on. Let's show our love for him please."