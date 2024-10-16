Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Cant take our eyes off Kartik Aaryans dancing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song

Can't take our eyes off Kartik Aaryan's dancing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song!

Updated on: 16 October,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song is out! Kartik Aaryan is setting the screen on fire with his sleek 'Spooky Slide’ dance moves in this Pitbull x Diljit Dosanjh collab

Can't take our eyes off Kartik Aaryan's dancing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song!

Kartik Aaryan has shown off killer dance moves in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

Listen to this article
Can't take our eyes off Kartik Aaryan's dancing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song!
x
00:00

The unforgettable title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been remade for a third time, with this iconic 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' still giving us goosebumps. What makes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track extra special is the collaboration between international rapper Pitbull and our very own global star Diljit Dosanjh. However, nothing can replace Neeraj Sridhar's voice as he is back to add his signature touch.


Despite the hype around the international collaboration on the recreation of this iconic track, the main attraction of the song remains Kartik Aaryan. The track is a visual spectacle, with Kartik Aaryan setting the screen on fire with his sleek 'Spooky Slide’ dance moves. He keeps us glued to the screen, gliding smoothly on shiny floors in snazzy attire. The choreographers deserve credit on the YouTube channel. 


Pitbull masterfully blends his rap with the iconic ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’ chant, while Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. Together, they manage to retain the essence of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, while pushing the boundaries with a modern, international twist. With music maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi at the helm, this track is a melting pot of cultures, blending global beats with desi flair. 


Fans of Kartik and the horror comedy franchise have been eagerly waiting for the song, and it surely hasn't disappointed them. It is amazing how the appeal of this song, originally picturised on Akshay Kumar, has endured over the years.

Some of the comments on the song are:

"That "Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram" still giving us goosebumps!!"

"That meme guy of "hey hari raam" will be so proud of... And Pitbull singing Hare Raam is top class"

"Kartik Aryan has challenged the  , Michael Jackson,  with his mesmerizing dance moves  ..... Amazing performance"

"Diljit n pitbull are okay,but nobody's gonna beat Neeraj Sridhar's part "hare Ram,hare ram"

One user rightly pointed out, "It breaks my heart to see Sir Neeraj Shridhar not getting the love and fame he deserves. He produced all the best songs of our childhood that we dance to - Bhool bhulaiya, character dheela, bhagam bhag, aahun aahun, chor bazari, ale, love mera hit hit, papa toh band bajaye, tum hi ho bandhu and so on. Let's show our love for him please."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Tanishk Bagchi pritam chakraborty bollywood song release Entertainment News pitbull diljit dosanjh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK