Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again posters

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who awaits the release of his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ opened up on the horror-comedy having a clash with the multi-starrer action-entertainer ‘Singham Again’. Interestingly both films are the third installments of their respective franchises and are set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024.

Kartik Aaryan says he will go to watch ‘Singham Again’

During a promotional event, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about the two films clashing on the festive occasion, he answered, “Diwali is such a big holiday. I think the two films can easily run together. And their film 'Singham Again' is in the action genre, while ours is in the horror-comedy genre. Right now, two such films are releasing around Diwali, and I think the audience is eagerly waiting for both. I like their film too, and I will go watch theirs as well. I hope you also go to watch our film. There is a lot of potential for both films to do well.”

‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film refers to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience. Ajay as Lord Ram, Tiger as Laxman, Ranveer as Hanuman, Kareena as Sita, Akshay as Jatayu, and Arjun as Ravan.

About Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. The makers finally released the trailer of the film, revealing the character of Madhuri Dixit. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba also marks the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika from the first film in the franchise. However, there is confusion that has been raised in the trailer as to who is real Manjulika.

The trailer also features Triptii Dimri as Kartik Aryan's love interest, while Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav reprise their comic roles. Madhuri and Vidya both seem to be playing Manjulika.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.