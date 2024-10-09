The trailer for the third par was just released by the makers and it is in one word: thrilling! The movie marks Vidya Balan's return to the much-awaited franchise

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. The trailer for the third par was just released by the makers and it is in one word: thrilling!

The latest trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa introduces a thrilling face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as they battle for the title of the ultimate Manjulika. Vidya Balan makes a fierce return as Manjulika, bringing a new level of intensity and angst to her character. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s character falls in love with Triptii Dimri, only to discover that she is actually a ghost. As the story unfolds, Kartik’s character is hired by Triptii’s family to communicate with her and seek her out.

Just when things heat up, Madhuri Dixit enters the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe, declaring herself to be the real Manjulika. The trailer teases a dramatic showdown between the two Manjulikas, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating who will claim the title.

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Where was the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer unveiled?

The much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer was unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema, aka 'Cinema Ka Mandir,' in Jaipur, promising an unforgettable fan fest. The event will feature the film’s star cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, who graced the occasion with their presence. But why Jaipur? It looks like the makers are revisiting their roots. Jaipur is the exact city where the first part of the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was shot.

The makers organized a grand event at Jaipur’s Raj Mandir. Raj Mandir, known for its stunning architecture and rich cinematic history, is the perfect backdrop for this grand occasion. The launch is not just about the trailer; it’s a celebration of the film’s legacy and the love fans have for the franchise. The team behind 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' aims to create an electrifying atmosphere.

Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where Akshay Kumar’s starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was filmed. Chomu Palace is a beautiful heritage property located near Jaipur. It has been a favourite palace for Bollywood shoots. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Ajay Devgn’s 'Bol Bachchan' was also shot here. Not just movies, but several TV serials have also been filmed at the palace.