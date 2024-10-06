Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anees Bazmee reveals shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with fractured leg I shot the film sitting on one leg

Anees Bazmee reveals shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with fractured leg: ’I shot the film sitting on one leg’

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee revealed that he worked on the film with a fractured leg. He humorously remarked, “One could say I shot the film sitting on one leg (laughs).”

Anees Bazmee reveals shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with fractured leg: ’I shot the film sitting on one leg’

In Pic: Anees Bazmee

Listen to this article
Anees Bazmee reveals shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with fractured leg: ’I shot the film sitting on one leg’
x
00:00

Director Anees Bazmee is preparing for the much-anticipated release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, set to hit theatres on November 1. Recently, Bazmee opened up about the challenges he faced while working on the film with a significant leg injury.


Anees Bazmee shot 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with a fractured leg


During an interview with TOI, Bazmee shared that he continued directing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' after fracturing his leg and undergoing surgery. He humorously remarked, “One could say I shot the film sitting on one leg (laughs).” The injury occurred just a week or ten days before filming began. Despite doctors advising him to rest for 4 to 6 months, Bazmee decided to proceed with the scheduled shooting to meet the announced Diwali release date. “If I had delayed shooting, we would have missed the date,” he explained.


Bazmee believed that working on the film would aid his recovery more than resting at home. He revealed that he directed a significant portion of the movie while seated. “I also felt that if I stayed at home, I wouldn’t recover quickly. My decision to start shooting shocked everyone. I was in a lot of pain, but we pushed through, and I completed more than half of the film while sitting in my chair," Bazmee recounted.

All about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. 

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy. The film is set to compete with Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again' at the box office.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anees bazmee Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kartik aaryan vidya balan Tripti Dimri Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK