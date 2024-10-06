Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee revealed that he worked on the film with a fractured leg. He humorously remarked, “One could say I shot the film sitting on one leg (laughs).”

Director Anees Bazmee is preparing for the much-anticipated release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, set to hit theatres on November 1. Recently, Bazmee opened up about the challenges he faced while working on the film with a significant leg injury.

Anees Bazmee shot 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with a fractured leg

During an interview with TOI, Bazmee shared that he continued directing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' after fracturing his leg and undergoing surgery. He humorously remarked, “One could say I shot the film sitting on one leg (laughs).” The injury occurred just a week or ten days before filming began. Despite doctors advising him to rest for 4 to 6 months, Bazmee decided to proceed with the scheduled shooting to meet the announced Diwali release date. “If I had delayed shooting, we would have missed the date,” he explained.

Bazmee believed that working on the film would aid his recovery more than resting at home. He revealed that he directed a significant portion of the movie while seated. “I also felt that if I stayed at home, I wouldn’t recover quickly. My decision to start shooting shocked everyone. I was in a lot of pain, but we pushed through, and I completed more than half of the film while sitting in my chair," Bazmee recounted.

All about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy. The film is set to compete with Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again' at the box office.