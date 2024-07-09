Breaking News
Darr ke aage release hai

Updated on: 10 July,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Kartik & Co filming last leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in MP as they aim for Diwali release; horror comedy’s climax to be shot in this schedule

Darr ke aage release hai

Pics/Instagram

In June, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s unit had taken a break from shooting as Kartik Aaryan was readying for Chandu Champion’s release. Now, the leading man has shed his Chandu avatar and become Rooh Baba again. mid-day has learnt that Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit-Nene kicked off the horror comedy’s final schedule in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, last week. Vidya Balan, who returns to the franchise after her Manjulika act in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), is expected to join the unit this week.



Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii DimriMadhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri


Director Anees Bazmee and his team had done a recce across Madhya Pradesh in June-end before finalising Orchha. On July 3, the director called action on the horror comedy again. A source reveals, “The two-week leg commenced at Kanchan Ghat, along the Betwa river. Last week, Kartik, along with Madhuri and Rajpal Yadav, filmed some dramatic scenes at the Ram Raja Mandir. The leading man and Triptii are currently shooting a song and some romantic scenes at the Jahangir Mahal. Up next is the climax that will have all four actors and Vidya together, with Kartik also performing some crucial action sequences.”

Bhushan KumarBhushan Kumar

Settings play a crucial role in the popular franchise. While the 2007 original was shot in Jaipur and Hampi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) was largely filmed in Mumbai and Lucknow. The upcoming instalment has taken the team from Mumbai to Kolkata and now Orchha. We’re told the unit is currently staying at the Orchha Palace Hotel and Convention Centre. “Anees zeroed in on the town as it has natural beauty as well as ancient palaces and monuments of historical significance. The latter lends itself beautifully to Bazmee’s story that revolves around superstition and the supernatural,” adds the source. Highlighting the importance of filming at iconic locations such as Orchha Fort and Ram Raja Mandir, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “These settings not only offer beautiful backgrounds, but also bring an authentic charm to the story. These historical landmarks add to the cultural richness of every scene.”

It will be a wrap on the film by next week, after which it will be readied for a Diwali release.

