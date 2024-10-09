Triptii Dimri talks about breaking down after receiving backlash for her bold scenes in Animal. The criticism deeply affected her, leading to days of emotional distress

Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article 'Dimaag khraab hogaya': Triptii Dimri on crying after backlash for bold scenes in 'Animal' x 00:00

Triptii Dimri has quickly made a name for herself in Bollywood since her debut in Poster Boys (2017). However, it was her standout cameo in the 2023 action-thriller Animal with Ranbir Kapoor that really made her a household name and earned her the title of the country’s National Crush. While Triptii enjoyed the love she got for playing Zoya, she also faced criticism, which had a big impact on her.

Triptii Dimri on facing backlash for 'Animal' bold scenes

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Triptii Dimri talked about her early struggles, her rise to fame, and how the criticism after Animal affected her emotionally. She admitted she cried for two to three days because she wasn’t ready for the flood of negative comments. Triptii caught a lot of attention for her intimate scenes with Ranbir in the movie. Before Animal, she was known for roles with strong female characters, but her bold scenes left social media divided. “Roti thi because dimaag khraab hogaya tha ke kya likh rahe hain log (I would cry because I got mad thinking what people were writing)” she shared, saying some comments were unnecessarily harsh.

Triptii revealed that her sister helped her deal with the backlash, encouraging her to take control of her own journey. Her sister reminded her that only she knew the effort she had put in to reach this point, which helped Triptii move past the negativity. Looking back on how emotional she had felt, Triptii added, “Sometimes, crying is the body’s way of telling you to release your trauma.”

About Triptii Dimri's upcoming movie

Recently, makers released the film's trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

(With inputs from ANI)