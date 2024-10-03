Though Triptii Dimri's performances were slowly getting noticed, she made a daring move by taking a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Animal (2023)

Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Triptii Dimri opens up on challenges she faced during Laila Majnu filming: 'I didn’t know the ‘a’ of acting' x 00:00

Triptii Dimri, who had no previous ties to the film industry, quickly rose to fame. Though her performances were slowly getting noticed, she made a daring move by taking a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Animal (2023). Despite initial uncertainty, the decision paid off, turning her into a national star almost instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triptii Dimri on her experience working on Laila Majnu

The actor, originally from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, is gearing up for her second film this year, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, where she'll star alongside Rajkummar Rao. In addition, she has two other highly anticipated films coming up — Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2.

Triptii recently revealed that acting wasn’t something she was passionate about at first and didn’t see it as a career option. "I just wanted to do something different. I was never academically good. I told my parents I was going to give it (modelling) a try," she shared in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India. She also mentioned that her parents were initially nervous about her moving to Mumbai, especially since she was shy and had never left Delhi before. They weren’t supportive of her choice to get into modeling or the industry at first, but she decided to go for it so she wouldn’t have any regrets later on.

Once Triptii decided to pursue acting, she started auditioning a lot for films and TV shows. Eventually, she got a significant role in Poster Boys (2017), where she acted alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. However, she found the experience really challenging because she was unfamiliar with industry terms and abbreviations.“I didn’t know the meaning of DOP (director of photography) or what a POV (point-of-view) shot was. I didn’t perform well in it because I didn’t know the ‘a’ of acting,” she revealed.

However, working with the Deols helped calm her parents' worries. During this period, she decided to really commit to acting.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Meanwhile, Triptii is gearing up for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also starring Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

(With inputs from ANI)