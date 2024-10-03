Breaking News
Rajkummar Rao puts his mehendi skills on display with Triptii Dimri amid VAVKWWV promotions

Rajkummar Rao puts his mehendi skills on display with Triptii Dimri amid 'VAVKWWV' promotions

Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

To promote the movie, Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, the actors recently shared a special moment that got fans buzzing. Take a look at the special moment

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri

The film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is set to release on October 11. To promote the movie, the actors recently shared a special moment that got fans buzzing.


Rajkummar Rao shows off his mehndi skills on Triptii Dimri


During the event, Rajkummar Rao, known for his range as an actor, surprised everyone by revealing a hidden skill – applying mehendi. Just like his character in the movie, Rao applied mehendi on Triptii Dimri's hands, adding a really sweet, and wholesome touch to the film’s promotions.


Rajkummar Rao shows off his mehndi skills, take a look: 

Why was Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie in the news lately?

Recently, Bollywood producer Sanjay Tiwari has presented the evidence after accusing writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa of appropriating the concept for the recently released ‘‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’’. 

He has claimed that the film's premise closely resembles a script he had registered earlier, prompting concerns over intellectual property and creative ownership in the industry.

During the press conference, Tiwari said, “On 27th October 2015, Yusuf and Raaj registered their idea as ‘Uthal-Poothal,’ but I had mine registered on 28th August 2015, a full two months earlier. The idea is the most crucial element. Once it's there, you can spin a script or screenplay around it, but copying the original idea without permission is a serious issue.”

"I have been in this industry for 20 years, and I hope Raaj investigates his team. I am certain we have plenty of common people.” Sanjay said.

Tiwari also mentioned about taking legal action and said, “I will consider moving to the High Court to ban the film if necessary, but I don’t want to cause harm to anyone. This is about one person who copies an idea, but filmmaking involves hard work from many.”

Sanjay has also addressed his interactions with the Screenwriters Association, regarding the whole situation. He said, “I approached them, but I was told to wait until after the film's release to evaluate the situation. Despite having a massive membership, their work culture is beyond deplorable in this digital age.”

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is all set to hit the theaters on October 11, 2024. The comedy-drama also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

