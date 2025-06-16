Directed by Arumuga Kumar, the film Ace features Sethupathi as 'Bold Kannan' and also stars Yogi Babu and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was released in theatres on May 23

In less than a month since its theatrical debut, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Ace has been made available on a streaming platform. The comedy film, directed by Arumuga Kumar, also stars Rukmini Vasanth in the lead. It was released in theatres on May 23 and began its OTT journey on June 14, with a quiet release on the platform.

Ace begins OTT streaming

On June 14, Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media handle to announce the streaming of Ace on Prime Video. “High stakes, higher thrills! Watch #Ace streaming now on @PrimeVideoIN!,” Sethupathi wrote, announcing the film’s digital premiere.

The movie had opened to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. While some called it a stress reliever, others found the plot boring and unconvincing.

About Ace

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan' in the film. Interestingly, Kannan is looking to make a fresh start in Malaysia and leave his past behind. He earns the nickname 'Bold' for his habit of questioning injustice. Yogi Babu plays a pivotal role and appears throughout the film. In fact, Vijay Sethupathi recently revealed that Yogi Babu is the film’s second hero and one of its pillars. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, Ace also features Rukmini Vasanth, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar in important roles. The film has been produced on a lavish scale by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment and is positioned as a commercial action entertainer.

The film had garnered considerable attention for being shot entirely in Malaysia. The cinematography has been handled by Karan Bahadur Rawat, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the songs and Sam C.S. scoring the background music. Editing has been done by Fenny Oliver, and art direction by A.K. Muthu.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film with actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead, is now busy scouting for locations to begin the first schedule of the film.

Sources say that the team is meticulously scouting the Chennai and Hyderabad regions for the perfect location to begin the first schedule, which is expected to be in the last week of June this year.

For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm his next ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead.

The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.