In Pic: Tabu and Puri Jagannadh

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Puri Jagannadh unveiled his most ambitious pan-India project, starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. While the internet was buzzing with excitement over this recently announced project, the makers have now announced that one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, Tabu, has also come on board for this venture.

About Puri Jagannadh’s next

Announced on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, this epic extravaganza will be produced lavishly by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects. In this highly anticipated venture, Puri Jagannadh will present Vijay Sethupathi in a never-before-seen role, showcasing the actor's immense range and versatility. The script has been meticulously crafted by Puri, ensuring that every character holds significant weight. The narrative is set to be an intense and gripping tale, where each character contributes meaningfully to the unfolding drama.

Adding to the excitement, actress Tabu comes on board for a very pivotal role in the film. Known for her selective choices, Tabu was immediately drawn to the character and the compelling storyline, which led her to give her consent to be a part of this ambitious project.

Movie’s shoot schedule

The regular shoot is slated to begin in June, and the movie is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

About Tabu’s work front

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opposite Ajay Devgn, which was directed by Neeraj Pandey. Going forward, the actress has joined hands with Priyadarshan for the upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Bhooth Bangla has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's banner, Cape of Good Films. Talking about the crew of the drama, Akash A. Kaushik has penned the story for the film, while the screenplay has been written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan.

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles.