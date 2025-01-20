Actress Tabu has reacted strongly to some online articles falsely attributing certain degrading statements to her. Tabu has vehemently denied making any such statements and demanded that the articles be removed.

Tabu has slammed online articles with false, demeaning statements

Tabu has hit back at online articles attributing a bunch of false statements to the Bollywood actress. Written in an absolutely misogynistic manner, the article published by an website called M9 News makes appalling claims like the Crew actress has said "she is not interested in marriage and only wants a man to sleep in bed with." The statements have been picked up by some other websites like ap7am, too.

What does the article say?

The article is not only demeaning the 54-year-old actress, but women in general. It opens with a ridiculous assumption: "Being classy and attractive after 50 is extremely tough for any Indian actress." It then goes on to say, "Known for her classy persona, Tabu is known for her over-the-top looks at the age of 52 and still thrives to maintain her position as a top diva in Bollywood. As she still remains unmarried, she has cleared her intentions of making love."

That is not all. There are more undignified sentences in this article, like, "She stated that she is not interested in marriage and only wants a man to sleep in bed with... People reacted vibrantly to these statements stating how menopause affects the sexual desires of a woman at such an age."

Tabu's reaction

Tabu has vehemently denied making any such statements and demanded that the articles be removed. The statement issued by Tabu's management team read, "There are several websites and social media handles that have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu. We would like to clarify that she never made these quotes, and it is a serious breach of ethics to mislead the audience. We demand that these websites remove the fabricated quotes immediately and issue a formal apology for their actions."

How could such an article be published?

The articles have no attribution or proof that the actress actually made these comments. There is no mention of where and when they interacted with Tabu where she made such statements. They haven't furnished proof of the 'online reactions' they claim to have received to Tabu's comments either. It is not only in poor taste, but also a breach of media laws and ethics.